Haniger lifts Mariners over Guardians 3-2 in 11 innings

The first four runs of the game scored on sacrifice flies.

Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner, struck out nine in seven innings. He allowed two runs — one earned.

Gilbert went 6 1/3 innings and permitted two runs on eight hits.

Seattle's bullpen came through all night, highlighted by Matt Festa starting a a 1-4-3 double play in the 10th. Los Bomberos allowed just one hit after Gilbert’s exit.

Adam Frazier's sacrifice fly for Seattle in the seventh tied it at 2.

After issuing a leadoff walk to J.P. Crawford in the eighth, Cleveland reliever James Karinchak struck out the next three batters. The last one, Jesse Winker, was steamed about the call and got ejected along with Mariners manager Scott Servais.

Haniger opened the ninth with a double but was stranded at third by Trevor Stephan.

MONEY BALL

Rookie outfielder Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners agreed to a $209.3 million contract starting next season that could be worth $409.3 million over 15 years.

The deal announced Friday for the 21-year-old All-Star includes seven seasons, a five-year player option, an eight-year club option with award escalators and the possibility the option could extend to 10 years. If Rodríguez earns two MVP awards by 2028 or finishes among the top five in voting four times, the deal could be worth $469.6 million over 17 seasons — including postseason award bonuses.

The team announced the deal before Rodríguez's at-bat in the sixth, and he received a standing ovation from the crowd of 39,870.

EXTRA EFFORT

Steven Kwan went all out in the fifth for the Guardians and luckily avoided injury. The left fielder made a leaping catch into the stands on Cal Raleigh’s fly ball into foul territory. His legs struck the wall and he fell face-first.

After a brief delay, Kwan stayed in left field to finish the inning and then led off the sixth with a single. He scored on Josh Naylor’s sacrifice fly to give Cleveland a 2-1 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: 1B Ty France was not in the lineup after he left Thursday’s game with a bruised right calf following a collision with José Ramírez at first base. France said he was feeling better. Servais said France would be available off the bench if needed, but the manager was hoping to avoid that and have France back in the lineup Saturday.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (2-11, 4.43 ERA) looks for his first win since June 5.

Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (5-5, 2.93) makes his fifth start with Seattle since being traded from Cincinnati. He allowed four runs against Oakland on Sunday, the most he’s given up in a Mariners uniform.

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais is held back by third base coach Manny Acta as he argues with plate umpire Dan Merzel after he was tossed out for arguing a strike out call on Mariners' Jesse Winker against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Plate umpire Dan Merzel tosses Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais after he already tossed Mariners' Jesse Winker out for arguing a strike call against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Plate umpire Dan Merzel throws out Seattle Mariners' Jesse Winker after arguing a strike out call against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Mariners right fielder Sam Haggerty runs to catch a fly ball hit by Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan scores on a line-out hit by Josh Naylor against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Cleveland Guardians Amed Rosario tags Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford out at second on a steal attempt during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan hits a sacrifice fly, scoring Austin Hedges, against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez blows a bubble as he runs to the dugout while leaving the field during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)