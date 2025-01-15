Hammond and Colorado host Cincinnati

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays Cincinnati after Julian Hammond III scored 23 points in Colorado's 78-70 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Buffaloes are 8-2 in home games. Colorado is ninth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Trevor Baskin leads the Buffaloes with 6.2 boards.

The Bearcats are 0-4 against conference opponents. Cincinnati ranks second in the Big 12 with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 2.7.

Colorado averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hammond is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Buffaloes.

Simas Lukosius is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bearcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.