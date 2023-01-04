Hamlin's foundation approaching $7 million in donations

Through Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had exceeded $6.6 million. Some NFL teams and players made significant donations to the fundraising drive that Hamlin set up in December 2020 with hopes of having his foundation provide toys for needy children.

In its first two years of existence, the donation drive raised about $2,900. After Hamlin's injury, more than 200,000 donations — averaging about $32 — were made in less than 48 hours.