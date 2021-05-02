Hamilton’s OT goal lifts Hurricanes past Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 32 shots, but he wasn’t able to replicate his 41-save outing in a shutout in Columbus’ previous game.

Teravainen tied the game with a laser-like shot with 1:16 remaining in the opening period.

Four of the last five meetings between the teams weren’t decided in regulation.

NO GIFTS, PLEASE

Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin and left winger Max McCormick both had birthdays Saturday. So they were in NHL regular-season games on their birthday for the first time, though Slavin played in a 2019 playoff game on his birthday.

Slavin made a diving block of Emil Bemstrom’s shot shortly after the midway mark of the first period, preventing the Blue Jackets from taking a two-goal lead.

It marked the first time in more than 18 years that two Hurricanes played on their birthdays in the same NHL game. That came when Aaron Ward and Jeff Heerema did so Jan. 17, 2003, in a loss to the New Jersey Devils.

ROAD ENDS HERE

This marked the final road game of the season for the Blue Jackets, who have four home games remaining.

Columbus is 8-1-1 in its last 10 road finales.

But it has largely been difficult away from home this season. The Blue Jackets dropped 10 straight road games, going 0-8-2 in those.

For the season, Columbus ended up 7-17-4 in road games. Two of the wins came in Raleigh, one in overtime and the other in a shootout.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Columbus returns home for games Monday and Wednesday vs. Nashville.

Hurricanes: Carolina takes on Chicago for the first of three straight meetings in Raleigh.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Michael Del Zotto (15) moves the puck up the ice after taking it from Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Carolina Hurricanes' Warren Foegele (13) peaks around Columbus Blue Jackets Seth Jones (3) to track the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) collides with Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones (3) and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) after losing control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) tangles with Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic (96) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Columbus Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson (50) looks to pass the puck as he is shadowed by Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker