Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Hamid, Kamara's goal help D.C. United beat Cincinnati 2-0

news
37 minutes ago
Bill Hamid delivered a seven-save shutout while Ola Kamara scored a pivotal goal in D

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bill Hamid delivered a seven-save shutout while Ola Kamara scored a pivotal goal in D.C. United’s 1-0 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Kamara’s game-winner came on a penalty kick in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to seal the win for United (2-0-0).

Cincinnati (0-2-0) outshot United 14-10, with seven shots on goal to two for United.

Hamid saved all seven shots he faced for United. Alec Kann saved two of the three shots he faced for Cincinnati.

Both teams next play Saturday. United hosts the Chicago Fire and Cincinnati visits Orlando City.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Break for Health program to focus on reproduction, sexual wellness
2
Springfield looking to move forward with construction of new fire...
3
Coronavirus: Clark County cases drop 90% in month
4
Coronavirus: Weekly cases continue to decline in Clark, Champaign...
5
Learn how to quit smoking for free at Springfield event
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top