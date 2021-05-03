Hall of Fame accepts Alomar’s resignation from board

Alomar also lost his position as a special assistant with the Toronto Blue Jays. The club said it was severing ties with Alomar, including removing him from its Level of Excellence and taking down his banner from Rogers Centre.

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum also said it would not revoke his status as an inductee, but it did ban him from future Hall events and said it would no longer be associated with him or his foundation.

Alomar was a 12-time All-Star over 17 seasons with the San Diego Padres, Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks. He was known as a slick fielder, winning 10 Gold Gloves, and also for his temper — he infamously spat in umpire John Hirschbeck’s face, earning a five-game ban in 1996.

