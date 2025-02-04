Hall and UCF host Cincinnati

BOTTOM LINE: UCF takes on Cincinnati after Keyshawn Hall scored 20 points in UCF's 81-75 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Knights are 10-3 in home games. UCF is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearcats have gone 2-8 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Dillon Mitchell averaging 8.4.

UCF is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 40.9% Cincinnati allows to opponents. Cincinnati averages 70.0 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 78.8 UCF allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 14.8 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Simas Lukosius is averaging 12 points for the Bearcats. Daniel Skillings Jr. is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.