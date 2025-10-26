Hall and Fields help the Jets edge the Bengals 39-38 for their 1st win of the season

The Jets (1-7), who trailed 31-16 after three quarters, rolled to 502 yards of offense in their highest scoring game of the season, including a season-high 254 on the ground.

Joe Flacco passed for two touchdowns and rushed for a 1-yard score, but the Bengals (3-5) lost for the fifth time in six games. Ja’Marr Chase had 12 catches for 91 yards in his third consecutive game with double-digit receptions.

Flacco was 21 for 34 for 223 yards in his third consecutive start since he was acquired in a trade with Cleveland. The 40-year-old quarterback also used his legs to set up Samaje Perine’s 32-yard TD run in the third quarter, scrambling for 13 yards on a third-and-12 play.

Chase Brown’s 1-yard touchdown run gave Cincinnati a 38-24 lead with 10:21 left. He also had a 19-yard score on a catch-and-run play late in the first half.

New York’s winning rally began with Hall’s 27-yard TD run with 7:52 left. Fields passed to Isaiah Davis for the 2-point conversion.

After Cincinnati went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, New York marched right down the field again. Hall’s throw to Taylor in the back of the end zone was his first career passing attempt.

