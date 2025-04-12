Haliburton and the Pacers visit conference foe Cleveland

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.

The Cavaliers have gone 12-3 against division opponents. Cleveland ranks third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 45.2 rebounds. Jarrett Allen paces the Cavaliers with 9.9 boards.

The Pacers are 9-6 in division games. Indiana scores 117.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The 122.0 points per game the Cavaliers score are 6.9 more points than the Pacers allow (115.1). The Pacers are shooting 48.9% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 45.5% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 24 points and five assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 assists for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 120.1 points, 45.4 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 122.0 points, 43.8 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (ankle), De'Andre Hunter: day to day (rest), Sam Merrill: day to day (rest), Ty Jerome: day to day (knee).

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (back), Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (thumb), Aaron Nesmith: day to day (rest), Myles Turner: day to day (knee), Pascal Siakam: day to day (elbow), Ben Sheppard: day to day (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.