Haliburton and the Pacers visit Cleveland with 1-0 series lead

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -9.5; over/under is 229.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Pacers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Pacers won the last matchup 121-112 on Sunday, led by 23 points from Andrew Nembhard. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 33.

The Cavaliers are 12-4 in division play. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 51.3 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 11.6.

The Pacers have gone 29-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Ty Jerome is averaging 14.8 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 assists for the Pacers. Pascal Siakam is averaging 15 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 120.2 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Pacers: 8-2, averaging 116.9 points, 45.0 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Darius Garland: day to day (toe).

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.