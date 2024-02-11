Hagel has goal and 2 assists to help Lightning beat Blue jackets 4-2

Boone Jenner scored twice in the third period to get Columbus within a goal, both with assists from Johnny Gaudreau. Elvis Merzlikins had 33 saves for the Blue Jackets, who have now lost two straight at home and three of their last four games, and sit last in the Metropolitan Division.

Despite an early barrage of shots from Columbus, Tampa got on the board first when Paul scored his seventh power-play goal of the season with 4:20 remaining in the first during a double-minor, the result of Kent Johnson's high-sticking penalty.

Cirelli’s breakaway 49 seconds into the second period made it 2-0 before Stamkos’ one-timer 23 seconds into the third period. Nikita Kucherov had an assist to extend his point streak to seven games.

Jenner made it 3-1 with 7:38 left in the third, shooting a laser from the right circle, for his first goal since Dec. 3 and 14th of the season. Jenner, who missed 15 games with a broken jaw, is coming off his first All Star appearance.

Jenner’s second score at 15:59 of the third pulled Columbus within a goal but it would get no closer.

Hagel’s empty-netter came with 48 seconds left to seal the win.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Boston on Tuesday night.

Blue Jackets: At Ottawa on Tuesday night.

___

