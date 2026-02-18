Hadaway scores 18, Ohio takes down Ball State 69-57

Devon Barnes led the Cardinals (8-18, 3-10) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Ball State also got 16 points from Davion Hill. Preston Copeland had 10 rebounds.

Ohio took the lead for good with 6:10 remaining in the first half. The score was 32-15 at halftime, with Hadaway racking up 10 points. Paveletzke led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.