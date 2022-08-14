Gutman's goal helps Atlanta United tie Cincinnati 2-2

Thiago Almada gave Atlanta United (7-9-8) a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Luiz Araújo and scored in the 17th minute.

Brandon Vázquez pulled Cincinnati (8-8-9) even 12 minutes later with his 15th goal of the season. Obinna Nwobodo picked up an assist on the score. Vázquez trails only Austin FC's Sebastián Driussi in the Golden Boot chase.