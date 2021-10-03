Gutman, Coronel help Red Bulls beat Cincinnati 1-0

The 24-year-old Coronel has nine shutouts this season, tied for third most in MLS behind Nashville's Joe Willis and Colorado's William Yarbrough with 11 apiece.

Cristian Cásseres Jr. slipped a through ball from the right flank to the left side of the area where Gutman rolled a left-footer that bounced off the far post into the net to give the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute.