Gutiérrez gets first career win, Reds beat Cardinals 4-2

Winker finished with three hits, and Nick Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 19 games with a first-inning single. Tucker Barnhart added an RBI double in the eighth.

Wainwright (3-5) permitted three runs and eight hits in seven innings. He hit a career-high three batters, including Tyler Naquin with the bases loaded in the first inning.

The Cardinals lost for the fourth time in five games.

Wainwright got some help from his defense in the fifth when Dylan Carlson, Tommy Edman and Molina executed a perfect 8-4-2 putout on Tyler Stephenson as he tried to score on a Naquin double.

MOVING UP

Wainwright and Molina made their 284th career start as batterymates, passing Don Drysdale and John Roseboro (1957-67) of the Dodgers for fourth all-time in major league history since records were kept in 1908.

MISSING FIRST BASEMEN

Both teams were without their All-Star first basemen in the starting lineup. Paul Goldschmidt was given a night off by the Cardinals, while the Reds’ Joey Votto (broken left thumb) started a rehab assignment in Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

Goldschmidt drew a pinch-hit walk in the bottom of the ninth.

TRAINING ROOM

Reds: OF Aristides Aquino (left hamate fracture) was sent to Louisville for a rehab assignment.

Cardinals: LHP Andrew Miller (toe) was activated from the 10-day injured list, and LHP Tyler Webb was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Reds right-hander Luis Castillo (1-8, 7.22 ERA) starts Friday night against Cardinals left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim (1-3, 3.65 ERA). Castillo is seeking his first win since April 7. Kim is making his fourth career start against Cincinnati after winning his first three outings.

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Tyler Naquin, left, dives to catch a fly ball by St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado as Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 3, 2021, in St. Louis.

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Tyler Naquin (12) dives to catch a fly ball by St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado as Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 3, 2021, in St. Louis.

Cincinnati Reds' Mike Freeman runs in to score during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, June 3, 2021, in St. Louis.

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill rounds third and heads in to score during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, June 3, 2021, in St. Louis.