Gutierrez expected to start as Reds host the Cubs

By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
The Reds will send Vladimir Gutierrez to the mound Tuesday and the Cubs will give Kyle Hendricks the start

Chicago Cubs (52-69, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (65-55, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (13-5, 4.15 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (8-3, 3.95 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -152, Cubs +131; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Chicago will play on Tuesday.

The Reds are 32-27 on their home turf. Cincinnati is averaging 4.9 RBIs per game this season. Joey Votto leads the team with 76 total runs batted in.

The Cubs have gone 21-41 away from home. Chicago's lineup has 149 home runs this season, Ian Happ leads the club with 12 homers.

The Reds won the last meeting 14-5. Wade Miley secured his 10th victory and Jonathan India went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Cincinnati. Justin Steele took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos is second on the Reds with 51 extra base hits and is batting .317.

Happ leads the Cubs with 32 RBIs and is batting .179.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Cubs: 0-10, .240 batting average, 8.89 ERA, outscored by 55 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

