Gurriel helps Astros beat Guardians 2-1 to win series

Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill (1-3) gave up six hits and two runs while walking four in six innings to lose his third straight decision.

The Astros loaded the bases with two outs in the third, but Quantrill escaped the jam when he retired Gurriel on a fly out.

Siri doubled and moved to third on a single by Jose Altuve with no outs in the fifth. The Astros took a 1-0 lead when Siri scored on a sacrifice fly by Michael Brantley.

Yordan Alvarez walked with no outs in the sixth, then Gurriel hit a grounder and was called out at first. The Astros challenged the call, and it was overturned.

Aledmys Díaz hit a grounder next, and he was also called out a first. Houston challenged that play, and it was overturned, too, leaving runners at first and third after Gurriel was out at second on the force. The Astros extended the lead to 2-0 when Alvarez scored on a sacrifice fly by Jason Castro.

Javier had allowed just a first-inning walk by José Ramírez when the Guardians got their first hit on a single by Ernie Clement with two outs in the fifth.

There were two outs in the sixth when Amed Rosario singled on a grounder to left field. Ramírez followed with a double that chased Javier. He was replaced by Ryne Stanek, and Owen Miller lined out to leave everyone stranded.

Naylor walked to start the seventh before Andrés Giménez singled off Blake Taylor. There were two outs in the inning when Neris took over for Taylor and bounced a pitch in the dirt to allow Naylor to score. Neris walked Austin Hedges but retired Myles Straw.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale, who was scheduled to start Thursday, was placed on the 15-day injured list with glute tightness. LHP Konnor Pilkington will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start in his place.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Pilkington (1-3, 2.08 ERA) will make his second start and fifth appearance when the Guardians open a three-game series at Detroit Thursday night.

Astros: Houston is off Thursday before Justin Verlander (6-1, 1.22) looks to win a seventh consecutive decision in the opener of a three-game series at Seattle.

Caption Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Caption Cleveland Guardians shortstop Andres Gimenez attempts to throw out Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Houston. Gurriel was safe at first. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Caption Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Mauricio Dubon after scoring against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Caption Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) is tagged out by Cleveland Guardians shortstop Andres Gimenez while trying to advance on Michael Brantley's sacrifice fly during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)