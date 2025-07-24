Gunnar Henderson's go-ahead RBI single helps Orioles edge Guardians 4-3, avoid four-game sweep

Morton (6-8) went 6 2/3 innings and threw a season-high 107 pitches, giving up three runs while striking out seven. Gregory Soto tossed a clean ninth for his first save, filling in for injured closer Félix Bautista, who is on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort.

Steven Kwan hit a pair of solo homers and Nolan Jones had a sacrifice fly for Cleveland, which is 11-3 since July 7 and wrapped up its homestand with five wins in seven contests. The Guardians' current surge came immediately after they lost 10 straight.

Baltimore took a 3-0 lead in the first on Ramón Laureano’s two-run homer and an RBI double by Ramón Urías. Allen lost for the fifth time in his last six starts.

Kwan went deep in the third and fifth, both to right field, for his first multi-homer game in the majors.

Jackson doubled with one out in the seventh, prompting Guardians manager Stephen Vogt to replace Allen with Sabrowski. The left-hander walked Jordan Westburg before giving up Henderson’s RBI single.

Laureano hit three homers in the series. He only had two home runs in 38 home games as a member of the Guardians before being released on May 25, 2024.

Orioles: RHP Dean Kremer (8-7, 4.06 ERA) starts Friday against Colorado in the opener of a seven-game homestand.

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (6-4, 3.54 ERA) pitches Friday to begin a three-game series in Kansas City.

