Gunfire at Ohio vigil for homicide victim kills 1, hurts 5

Columbus police Lt. Dan Hargus confirmed one person was pronounced dead at 7:50 p.m. Saturday and five others were injured in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting in a parking lot of a Truro Township shopping plaza southeast of the city, the Columbus Dispatch reported. All of the injured were in stable condition, he said.

Jacqueline Bailey, 67, who lives in an apartment building across the road from the shopping plaza, told the newspaper that someone in a westbound sport utility vehicle suddenly opened fire on the group gathered for the memorial vigil and then drove off.