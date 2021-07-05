springfield-news-sun logo
Gunfire at holiday block party in Ohio leaves 11 injured

Police say gunfire during a Fourth of July block party injured 11 people in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Gunfire erupted during a Fourth of July block party, resulting in injuries to 11 people, a Toledo police spokesperson said.

Several people were taken to hospitals late Sunday night, and some children were among those injured, a police detective told WTOL-TV.

Police have not released any details about what caused the shootings or how many people were involved, but they were expected to speak more about the case Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said there were hundreds of people at the block party.

