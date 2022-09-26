Gun reported stolen found after amusement park shooting

Allegheny County police said Monday that a trace of the weapon found after Saturday night's shooting at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, southeast of Pittsburgh, indicated that the firearm had been reported stolen from a vehicle in Columbus in August 2021.

Witnesses told investigators that two groups of teenagers were involved in an altercation in front of the Musik Express ride and shots were fired shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday by a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored mask typically worn to protect against COVID-19. The gun was found near the scene, authorities said.