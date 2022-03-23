Rakell debuts, Guentzel scores twice as Pens drill Columbus

Guentzel scored twice during a second-period surge that turned a one-goal deficit into a 4-1 lead. Both came off feeds from Crosby, one that let Guentzel fire into a wide-open net. The other on a redirect from in front, a testament to the fearlessness the 5-foot-11 Guentzel brings to the ice each net.

“He sure plays the game like he's a giant,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said of Guentzel, who is up to 31 goals on the season.

Radim Zohorna and Bryan Rust also scored during the second for Pittsburgh. Malkin added a power-play goal in the third while Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots to improve to 7-1 in his last eight starts. The Penguins moved into second place in the crowded Metropolitan Division, three points behind first-place Carolina and two points clear of the New York Rangers.

Not bad for a lineup that included a player who took a red-eye from California on Monday night and didn't arrive at Pittsburgh's facility until nearly lunchtime on Tuesday in a deal that sent a jolt through his new teammates.

“Getting a caliber player like that shows that they want to win and puts us all on notice that we have something special here,” Guentzel said.

SHAKY SECOND

Gustav Nyquist gave the Blue Jackets an early lead with a power-play goal but Columbus simply couldn't keep up.

“We gave them a couple there and they got rolling,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. "You can’t have a second period like that, give them four goals. In the first and third, we were fine. Second period got away from us.”

Joonas Korpisalo had trouble handling the heavy traffic in front of him. Korpisalo made 32 saves but Pittsburgh’s relentlessness and some iffy play in front of him dropped his record to 1-5-1 all-time against the Penguins.

“Second period, didn’t have much chance on any of those,” Larsen said. "Again, bad errors by us. Unfortunately, can’t dig yourselves out of it. So I thought he was fine.”

ON A ROLL

The spark that got the Penguins going came from defenseman Chad Ruhwedel and Zohorna, who have combined for 11 points on the season.

Ruhwedel jumped into the play to control a loose puck and fired a shot that Korpisalo couldn't handle. The 6-foot-6 Zohorna then knocked it in for his fourth career goal 2:40 into the period.

The buzz had barely died down when Crosby threaded a cross-ice pass between two Blue Jacket defenders and Korpisalo to a wide-open Guentzel, who flipped it into the net to reach 30 goals for the second time in his career.

Rust, moved from the first to the second line recently, made it 3-1 with a pretty move around two defenders before walking in to stuff the puck around Korpisalo's outstretched left leg 7:28 into the second. Guentzel deflected a flick from the right circle by Crosby later in the period to push the advantage to 4-1.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Continue a three-game trip on Wednesday at Winnipeg.

Penguins: Visit Buffalo on Wednesday.

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) gets off a pass to Jake Guentzel (59), who then scored against Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) celebrates after scoring against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust, right, puts the puck behind Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Carter (77) talks with newly acquired Rickard Rakell (67) during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist (14) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, center, celebrates with Evan Rodrigues (9) and Jake Guentzel after scoring during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell (67) is checked off the puck by Columbus Blue Jackets' Jake Bean (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar