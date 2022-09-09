springfield-news-sun logo
Guardians visit the Twins to begin 3-game series

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins start a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday

Cleveland Guardians (70-65, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (69-67, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (11-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Twins: Dylan Bundy (8-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -111, Guardians -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians to begin a three-game series.

Minnesota is 40-29 in home games and 69-67 overall. The Twins have the 10th-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .318.

Cleveland has gone 37-35 on the road and 70-65 overall. The Guardians have a 59-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday's game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Guardians have a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 18 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .271 for the Twins. Nick Gordon is 12-for-36 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 26 home runs while slugging .527. Andres Gimenez is 12-for-35 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .231 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

