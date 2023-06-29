Guardians visit the Royals on 3-game road win streak

Cleveland Guardians (39-40, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (22-58, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (5-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (1-8, 4.87 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -159, Royals +136; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians hit the road against the Kansas City Royals trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Kansas City has a 10-30 record at home and a 22-58 record overall. The Royals are 14-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cleveland is 39-40 overall and 19-21 in road games. The Guardians have the fifth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.76.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with 15 home runs while slugging .470. Drew Waters is 10-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has a .294 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 21 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs. Amed Rosario is 15-for-41 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .223 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Nicky Lopez: day-to-day (hand), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion protocol), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.