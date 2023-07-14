X

Guardians visit the Rangers to open 3-game series

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers start a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday

Cleveland Guardians (45-45, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (52-39, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (3-2, 2.56 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (6-5, 3.29 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -147, Guardians +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday to open a three-game series.

Texas has a 27-18 record in home games and a 52-39 record overall. The Rangers have a 26-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cleveland is 45-45 overall and 21-23 in road games. The Guardians have a 10-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 23 home runs while slugging .517. Josh Jung is 13-for-40 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with a .308 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 11 home runs, 19 walks and 64 RBI. Amed Rosario is 16-for-45 with a home run and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .274 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Guardians: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.35 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

