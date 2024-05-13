Guardians visit the Rangers to begin 3-game series

The Texas Rangers host the Cleveland Guardians to start a three-game series
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Cleveland Guardians (25-16, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (22-20, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (2-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Rangers: Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 4.66 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -119, Guardians -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Texas has gone 10-9 at home and 22-20 overall. The Rangers have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

Cleveland has a 25-16 record overall and a 13-10 record in road games. The Guardians have a 17-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has nine doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .285 for the Rangers. Leody Taveras is 12-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads Cleveland with 11 home runs while slugging .563. Jose Ramirez is 8-for-37 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .277 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Guardians: 5-5, .197 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Evan Carter: day-to-day (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

