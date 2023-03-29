X

Guardians visit the Mariners for season opener

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners host the Cleveland Guardians for the season opener

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0); Mariners: Luis Castillo (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -118, Guardians -101; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners begin the season at home against the Cleveland Guardians.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Mariners pitching staff averaged 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.8 runs per game in the 2022 season.

Cleveland had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 3.46 ERA while averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Mariners: None listed.

Guardians: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

