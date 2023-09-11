Guardians visit the Giants to begin 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (68-76, second in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (73-70, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (2-5, 3.34 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (7-6, 3.74 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -144, Guardians +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants start a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

San Francisco is 73-70 overall and 41-31 in home games. The Giants have a 44-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cleveland has a 32-40 record on the road and a 68-76 record overall. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .248.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores leads the Giants with 44 extra base hits (22 doubles and 22 home runs). Thairo Estrada is 12-for-43 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 32 doubles, five triples and 22 home runs for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 14-for-31 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .253 batting average, 5.45 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Austin Slater: day-to-day (dizziness), Patrick Bailey: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.