Guardians visit the Athletics for season opener

The Oakland Athletics host the Cleveland Guardians in the season opener
news
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
X

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland, California; Thursday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0); Athletics: Alex Wood (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -159, Athletics +135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Cleveland Guardians for the season opener.

Oakland went 50-112 overall and 26-55 at home last season. The Athletics slugged .370 with a .298 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

Cleveland went 76-86 overall and 34-47 in road games a season ago. The Guardians slugged .381 with a .313 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield man arrested in December shooting death
2
Great Golden Egg Hunt expected to bring thousands to downtown...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
New Carlisle library’s longtime youth services manager retires
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top