Guardians use 4-run 10th inning to beat Tigers 7-5 after falling behind early

With the game tied at 3, Manzardo led off the 10th with an RBI double off Brenan Hanifee (2-2). After Carlos Santana walked, Martínez's RBI double made it 5-3.

Gleyber Torres made it 7-5 with a two-run double in the bottom of the inning, but Emmanuel Clase got two outs to seal the victory for Cleveland.

Tim Herrin (4-1) got the win after pitching a scoreless ninth.

Detroit, which hadn't lost three straight since the opening series of the season, led 3-0 after one inning, but Torres got their only two hits in the rest of the game.

After scoring one run in the first 18 innings of the series, the Tigers scored three in Saturday's first inning. Kerry Carpenter doubled, Torres walked and Colt Keith hit an RBI double.

Ortiz almost escaped the inning, retiring Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson, but Zach McKinstry walked and Matt Vierling hit a two-run single.

Cleveland scored twice in the third on Naylor's homer and an RBI single by Jose Ramírez, and Ortiz escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning.

Cleveland tied it in the eighth when Ramírez singled, took third on Manzardo’s base hit and beat Torkelson’s throw to the plate on Martínez’s grounder to first.

The Guardians called up RHP Nic Enright and placed RHP Hunter Gaddis on the bereavement list. Enright was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in December 2022, but has continued to pitch while undergoing treatment.

Key moment

After Ramírez tied it in the eighth, Cleveland loaded the bases with one out. Tommy Kahnle got Naylor to pop out and Will Vest came in to retire pinch-hitter Jones on a grounder to second.

Key stat

Ramírez's third-inning single extended his hitting streak to 17 games.

Up next

The Tigers and Guardians finish their four-game series on Sunday morning, with the first pitch scheduled for 11:35 a,m. EDT. Detroit ace LHP Tarik Skubal (4-2, 2.87) will face LHP Logan Allen (2-2, 3.86).

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP