Guardians-Twins series finale postponed by rain, rescheduled for Aug. 9 split doubleheader

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins had their game postponed by rain on Sunday and rescheduled as a split doubleheader on Aug. 9.

The Twins announced the postponement of the series finale three hours before the scheduled first pitch, with rain forecast for most of the afternoon and yet more likely to fall at night. Guardians pitchers dominated the first two games, leading a 3-1 victory on Saturday and a 4-2 decision on Friday.