Guardians, Twins, Rangers games will continue to air on regional networks under reworked deals

Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of Texas since it filed for protection last March. The company said in a late 2021 financial filing that it had debt of $8.67 billion. It reached a restructuring agreement with creditors last month that is still going through hearings.

Diamond owns 18 networks under the Bally Sports banner. Those networks have the rights to 37 professional teams — 11 baseball, 15 NBA and 11 NHL.

The Twins' agreement with Diamond expired at the end of last season. The deals with the Guardians and defending World Series champion Rangers were restructured for less money.

“We are pleased to have reached agreements with the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers that work for all parties and enable us to continue delivering high-quality, live game broadcasts on Bally Sports to dedicated fans through the 2024 season," Diamond Sports Group said in a statement.

The deals with the three teams leaves the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres as the only teams who would have their games produced by Major League Baseball for the upcoming year.

