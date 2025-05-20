Guardians-Twins postponed by more rain after suspension of series opener; doubleheaders scheduled

Rain prevented the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins from playing again following the suspension of the series opener the previous night
A "Twins" sign is viewed through rain during the second inning of baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, May 19, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A "Twins" sign is viewed through rain during the second inning of baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, May 19, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rain prevented the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins from playing again on Tuesday, following the suspension of the series opener the previous night.

The Twins called off what would've been a de facto doubleheader about three hours before they were aiming to resume the suspended game from Monday before the regularly scheduled game on Tuesday night.

Now the Guardians and Twins will try again on Wednesday afternoon to finish the first game, which was halted by steady rain a second time on Monday with the Twins leading 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning.

The originally scheduled game for Wednesday will start a half-hour after conclusion of the suspended game. The originally scheduled game for Tuesday will be tacked on as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 20, adding a Saturday afternoon game to what will become a four-game series against the Guardians to finish the final homestand for the Twins this season.

The Twins were scheduled to send right-hander Chris Paddack (1-3, 4.76 ERA) to the mound on Tuesday, opposite Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams (3-2, 4.29 ERA). Twins right-hander Joe Ryan (4-2, 2.42 ERA) and Guardians right-hander Tanner Bibee (3-4, 4.06 ERA) were the original probable starters for Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Minnesota Twins shortstop Brooks Lee, left, and second baseman Willi Castro, right, wait in the rain for the fourth inning of baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, May 19, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The scoreboard announces the suspension of a baseball game during the fourth inning between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, May 19, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

