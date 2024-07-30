Guardians try to sweep 2-game series against the Tigers

The Cleveland Guardians will try to sweep a two-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Cleveland Guardians (64-42, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (52-56, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (0-0); Tigers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to sweep a two-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Detroit has a 52-56 record overall and a 25-27 record at home. The Tigers have hit 112 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Cleveland is 64-42 overall and 31-27 on the road. The Guardians have a 27-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday's game is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 50 extra base hits (23 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs). Jhonkensy Noel is 8-for-29 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .210 batting average, 4.03 ERA, even run differential

Guardians: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 60-Day IL (spine), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
What’s happening this week: Tutor workshop, fundraiser and more
2
Mercy Health looking for community members to be a part of new council
3
Kenton Ridge High class holding reunion
4
Learn how to become a reading tutor at Springfield workshop
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top