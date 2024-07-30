Guardians try to sweep 2-game series against the Tigers

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (0-0); Tigers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to sweep a two-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Detroit has a 52-56 record overall and a 25-27 record at home. The Tigers have hit 112 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Cleveland is 64-42 overall and 31-27 on the road. The Guardians have a 27-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday's game is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 50 extra base hits (23 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs). Jhonkensy Noel is 8-for-29 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .210 batting average, 4.03 ERA, even run differential

Guardians: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 60-Day IL (spine), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.