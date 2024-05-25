Guardians try to prolong win streak, take on the Angels

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (2-1, 3.93 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (2-4, 3.30 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -131, Angels +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians are looking to keep a seven-game win streak alive when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 6-17 record at home and a 20-31 record overall. The Angels have a 17-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland is 34-17 overall and 16-11 on the road. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .399.

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Adell has four doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 11-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Andres Gimenez has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 31 RBI for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 15-for-40 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 9-1, .248 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Zachary Neto: day-to-day (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (viral infection), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (neck), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.