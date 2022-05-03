Guardians try to keep home win streak going, host the Padres

Cleveland has a 3-3 record in home games and a 10-12 record overall. The Guardians have a 10-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 15-8 record overall and a 6-4 record in home games. Padres hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with seven home runs while slugging .707. Austin Hedges is 4-for-21 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Eric Hosmer ranks third on the Padres with a .382 batting average, and has six doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 14 RBI. Manny Machado is 14-for-36 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .214 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Padres: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.