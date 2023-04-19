X

Guardians try to end 3-game road skid, play the Tigers

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians hit the road against the Detroit Tigers looking to end a three-game road skid

Cleveland Guardians (9-9, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (7-9, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (0-1, 5.74 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (1-2, 9.00 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -146, Tigers +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians visit the Detroit Tigers looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Detroit is 4-3 at home and 7-9 overall. The Tigers have a 4-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland is 9-9 overall and 7-5 in road games. The Guardians are 4-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has a .262 batting average to rank third on the Tigers, and has two triples and two home runs. Eric Haase is 11-for-36 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Andres Gimenez has five doubles and a home run for the Guardians. Josh Bell is 10-for-38 with six doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.83 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .222 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

