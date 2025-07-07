Guardians try to end 3-game road skid, play the Astros

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (4-9, 4.10 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Astros: Colton Gordon (3-1, 4.37 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -162, Guardians +136; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to break their three-game road losing streak in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

Houston has gone 32-14 at home and 55-35 overall. The Astros have the fourth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.48.

Cleveland is 20-25 in road games and 40-48 overall. The Guardians have a 23-10 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Meyers has 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 21 RBIs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 13 for 39 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 14 home runs, 30 walks and 39 RBIs while hitting .297 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 10 for 42 with three doubles, a triple and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .304 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Guardians: 0-10, .166 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.