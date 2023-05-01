X

Guardians trade LHP Konnor Pilkington to Diamondbacks

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians have traded left-hander Konnor Pilkington to the Arizona Diamondbacks for $100,000

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians traded left-hander Konnor Pilkington to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday for $100,000.

Pilkington appeared in 15 games for the AL Central champions last season, going 1-2 with a 3.88 ERA. The 25-year-old began this season with Triple-A Columbus before being recalled by the Guardians last week.

He made a relief appearance against Colorado on April 25, allowing one hit in two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Pilkington became expendable due to Cleveland's abundance of young pitching talent. Rookies Logan Allen and Tanner Bibee have been impressive since arriving and appear to be part of the rotation going forward.

Pilkington was originally drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2018. He pitched at Mississippi State. In two seasons at Triple-A, he went 3-7 with a 6.37 ERA.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
More than 100 houses planned for Springfield’s east side in new...
4
Election Day is Tuesday, but only for some Clark County voters
5
Clark State, Wittenberg to hold commencement ceremonies in May
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top