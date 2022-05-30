BreakingNews
Man shot, killed on grounds of Ohio Statehouse
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Guardians trade INF Yu Chang to Pirates for cash

news
1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians have traded infielder Yu Chang to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians traded infielder Yu Chang to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday for cash.

Chang had been designated for assignment last week.

Once a promising prospect for Cleveland, the 26-year-old Chang played in just four games for the Guardians this season and struck out seven times in 10 at-bats. He also missed time after being placed on the COVID-19 list.

Chang batted .228 with nine homers and 39 RBIs in 89 games for Cleveland in 2021. His strong finish — seven homers and 25 RBIs — in the final three months put him in position to win a utility job this season.

However, Owen Miller's strong spring training pushed Chang aside and now he'll get a fresh start with the Pirates.

Chang batted .208 with 10 homers and 46 RBIs in 131 games over four seasons with Cleveland.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Springfield to allocate $320K federal relief dollars to various arts...
2
Mercy Health to offer mobile mammography screenings in June: Here’s how...
3
Clark State to hold several registration events this summer
4
Springfield veteran gets long-awaited wheelchair ramp
5
Springfield police to host two public safety programs for children
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top