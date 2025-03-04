Guardians top prospect Chase DeLauter has surgery for sports hernia; expected to miss 8 to 12 weeks

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter, who is widely considered one of the organization's top prospects, had surgery Tuesday to repair a sports hernia and is expected to miss the first couple of months of the season.

The former first-round pick hurt his bilateral core muscle during a pregame workout Feb. 28. DeLauter was examined Monday by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia, and he confirmed the sports hernia and recommended surgery to repair it.