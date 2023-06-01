Guardians to put struggling Quantrill on IL, with Civale, McKenzie coming back

Manager Terry Francona said before the team's game Thursday at Minnesota that Quantrill traveled back to Cleveland for an MRI exam following a season-worst outing Tuesday at Baltimore. He gave up eight runs on eight hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. Francona said he expects Quantrill, who has a 5.61 ERA in 11 starts, to be out for "a number of days, not weeks."

“He thought he could kind of power through it, but he said, ‘Hey, my value is staying out there and giving you some innings and keeping you in games, and I’m not doing that,'” Francona said.