Guardians take road win streak into game against the Dodgers

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians hit the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers aiming to extend a four-game road winning streak

Cleveland Guardians (32-27, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (39-23, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-4, 4.70 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 2.12 ERA, .79 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -265, Guardians +218; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 19-10 record in home games and a 39-23 record overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 2.98 ERA, which ranks second in the majors.

Cleveland is 32-27 overall and 16-17 in road games. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .251, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 34 RBI for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 11-for-39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Owen Miller has 17 doubles, four home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .268 for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 16-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Guardians: 8-2, .280 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

