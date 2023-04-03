X

Guardians take road win streak into game against the Athletics

By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians visit the Oakland Athletics aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak

Cleveland Guardians (3-1) vs. Oakland Athletics (1-2)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (0-0); Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -152, Athletics +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Oakland had a 60-102 record overall and a 29-52 record in home games last season. The Athletics averaged 7.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .216.

Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 on the road last season. The Guardians slugged .382 with a .698 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

