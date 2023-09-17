Guardians take on the Rangers on home winning streak

The Cleveland Guardians, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers (82-66, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (71-78, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: TBD; Guardians: Gavin Williams (2-5, 3.43 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

Cleveland has a 71-78 record overall and a 38-36 record in home games. The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.94.

Texas has a 37-36 record in road games and an 82-66 record overall. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .266, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Rangers are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 34 doubles, five triples and 23 home runs while hitting .277 for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 14-for-38 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has a .338 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has 41 doubles and 31 home runs. Marcus Semien is 14-for-42 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .261 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee: day-to-day (hip), Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adolis Garcia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

