Guardians take on the Orioles on home winning streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Zach Eflin (0-0); Guardians: Slade Cecconi (5-4, 3.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -129, Orioles +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Baltimore Orioles.

Cleveland is 50-50 overall and 24-24 at home. The Guardians have gone 18-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Baltimore is 44-56 overall and 22-31 on the road. The Orioles have an 18-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has seven doubles and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 9 for 35 with a double, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Jackson Holliday has 14 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Orioles. Ramon Laureano is 11 for 35 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .231 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (undisclosed), Scott Blewett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (knee), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Maverick Handley: 7-Day IL (head), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (hip), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.