Guardians take on the Diamondbacks after Gimenez's 4-hit game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Andrés Giménez had four hits against the Diamondbacks on Monday

Arizona Diamondbacks (45-57, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (53-49, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (5-2, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (7-7, 3.24 ERA, .98 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -139, Diamondbacks +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Andres Gimenez had four hits on Monday in a 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Cleveland has a 53-49 record overall and a 26-19 record in home games. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .388.

Arizona has an 18-30 record in road games and a 45-57 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 32-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 34 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 84 RBI for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 16-for-47 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte is fourth on the Diamondbacks with a .261 batting average, and has 30 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 43 walks and 36 RBI. Jake McCarthy is 11-for-33 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .241 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

