Guardians take on the Brewers in first of 3-game series

The Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
Milwaukee Brewers (20-21, third in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (23-17, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-2, 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Guardians: Edward Lively (2-2, 3.46 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -133, Guardians +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Milwaukee Brewers to open a three-game series.

Cleveland has a 23-17 record overall and a 12-7 record at home. The Guardians have an 11-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Milwaukee has an 8-14 record on the road and a 20-21 record overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .311 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Manzardo is second on the Guardians with 13 extra base hits (three doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Daniel Schneemann is 9 for 29 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has seven home runs, three walks and 25 RBIs while hitting .260 for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 9 for 35 with four doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Brewers: 4-6, .181 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

