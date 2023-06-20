X

Guardians take on the Athletics after Naylor's 4-hit game

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics after Josh Naylor had four hits against the Diamondbacks on Sunday

Oakland Athletics (19-55, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (33-38, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Medina (1-6, 7.55 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-2, 2.67 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -227, Athletics +188; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Oakland Athletics after Josh Naylor's four-hit game on Sunday.

Cleveland has gone 16-17 in home games and 33-38 overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .308 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Oakland has a 10-26 record on the road and a 19-55 record overall. The Athletics have gone 10-18 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 11 home runs while slugging .498. Andres Gimenez is 8-for-30 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 13 home runs while slugging .491. Esteury Ruiz is 11-for-39 with four doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .301 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Athletics: 5-5, .207 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

