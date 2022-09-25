Guardians take 6-game win streak into game against the Rangers

Texas has a 65-86 record overall and a 32-44 record at home. The Rangers are 27-65 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Cleveland has a 45-35 record in road games and an 85-67 record overall. The Guardians are 56-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 32 home runs while slugging .459. Marcus Semien is 15-for-39 with six doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Amed Rosario has 26 doubles, nine triples and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 11-for-44 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by six runs

Guardians: 9-1, .259 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Dane Dunning: day-to-day (hip), Adolis Garcia: day-to-day (wrist), Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.